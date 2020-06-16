Lorenz M. "Larry" Cassidy
Green Bay - Lorenz M. "Larry" Cassidy, age 85, of Green Bay, passed away suddenly, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, with his loving family at his side. He was born July 1, 1934 in Goodman, WI, son of the late William and Hulda (Anderson) Cassidy and was a graduate of Goodman High School.
After graduating high school, Larry relocated to Green Bay where he held various jobs, starting out in bakeries, where he honed his skill as a baker. Larry later joined the Green Bay Police Department and served the community for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant. While working for the Police Dept., he also enjoyed working for several bakeries, including Konop's Bakery. He was a valuable assistant to Schauer & Schumacher Funeral Home. His charismatic personality and love of people were nurtured with each of the jobs he held.
Larry married Elaine Joppe in 1959 and they shared 34 years of marriage before she passed away in 1993. He later married Patricia (Sell) Weaver in 1994 and together the couple ran Irishman's Shanty in Isaar, WI. Larry and Pat relocated to Arkansas where they lived for over 15 years. Pat preceded him in death in 2017 after which Larry moved back to Green Bay.
Larry was a social butterfly and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid deer hunter and loved fishing, especially for smelt. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and was famous for baking his "Green Bread."
Lorenz is survived by his 4 children: Colleen "Kelly" (Jack) Gostisha and their children, Andy (Ashley) and Jill, Craig (Tammy) Cassidy and their children, Caleigh and Dan, Brian (Jenni Schwirtz) Cassidy and his 3 children: Shannon (Seth Gregoire), Tara (Dustin) Cassidy Buettner and Steve (Haley Peters) and Melanie "Mimi" (Michael) Christiansen and their children, Jamie (Riku Inoue) and Katie; 2 brothers, Clayton (Angela) and Michael (the late Judy) Cassidy; a sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Nancy Cassidy; a brother-in-law, Donald Elmer; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his 2 spouses, 6 siblings: William, Robert, Ronald, Loren, his twin sister, Lorraine Elmer and David.
A visitation will be held at Peace United Methodist Church (919 Schwartz St., Green Bay), Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. To ensure the health and safety of all guests, the family has politely requested for attendants to be prepared to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Peace United Methodist Church or to the Green Bay Police Dept. Benevolent Fund in Larry's name are appreciated.
Larry's family would like to thank the residents at Parkway Highlands Apartments as well as the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their care and support.
Green Bay - Lorenz M. "Larry" Cassidy, age 85, of Green Bay, passed away suddenly, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, with his loving family at his side. He was born July 1, 1934 in Goodman, WI, son of the late William and Hulda (Anderson) Cassidy and was a graduate of Goodman High School.
After graduating high school, Larry relocated to Green Bay where he held various jobs, starting out in bakeries, where he honed his skill as a baker. Larry later joined the Green Bay Police Department and served the community for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant. While working for the Police Dept., he also enjoyed working for several bakeries, including Konop's Bakery. He was a valuable assistant to Schauer & Schumacher Funeral Home. His charismatic personality and love of people were nurtured with each of the jobs he held.
Larry married Elaine Joppe in 1959 and they shared 34 years of marriage before she passed away in 1993. He later married Patricia (Sell) Weaver in 1994 and together the couple ran Irishman's Shanty in Isaar, WI. Larry and Pat relocated to Arkansas where they lived for over 15 years. Pat preceded him in death in 2017 after which Larry moved back to Green Bay.
Larry was a social butterfly and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid deer hunter and loved fishing, especially for smelt. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and was famous for baking his "Green Bread."
Lorenz is survived by his 4 children: Colleen "Kelly" (Jack) Gostisha and their children, Andy (Ashley) and Jill, Craig (Tammy) Cassidy and their children, Caleigh and Dan, Brian (Jenni Schwirtz) Cassidy and his 3 children: Shannon (Seth Gregoire), Tara (Dustin) Cassidy Buettner and Steve (Haley Peters) and Melanie "Mimi" (Michael) Christiansen and their children, Jamie (Riku Inoue) and Katie; 2 brothers, Clayton (Angela) and Michael (the late Judy) Cassidy; a sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Nancy Cassidy; a brother-in-law, Donald Elmer; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his 2 spouses, 6 siblings: William, Robert, Ronald, Loren, his twin sister, Lorraine Elmer and David.
A visitation will be held at Peace United Methodist Church (919 Schwartz St., Green Bay), Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. To ensure the health and safety of all guests, the family has politely requested for attendants to be prepared to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Peace United Methodist Church or to the Green Bay Police Dept. Benevolent Fund in Larry's name are appreciated.
Larry's family would like to thank the residents at Parkway Highlands Apartments as well as the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their care and support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.