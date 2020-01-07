|
|
Loretta "Katie" Boschert
Green Bay - Loretta J. "Katie" Boschert (Cegelski), 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on March 5, 1924, to the late Andrew and Antoinette (Hyska) Cegelski Jr. She was a devoted, selfless mother to her three children, Kerry (Carol) Boschert, Roberta Skalecki, and Patty Boschert. Loving Granny to Brian Skalecki (Melissa), Renee Skalecki (Tye), and Ashley (Troy) Jones.
Katie was a very devoted Catholic and lifelong member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish. In her earlier years, she would take care of and help elderly friends and family. Katie loved her religious faith, cooking, playing cards, casino trips and watching her favorite TV shows, "Dancing with the Stars" and "Lawrence Welk". She was generous, witty and kind. Katie will be terribly missed but her memory will live on in all of us forever.
Katie is further survived by her brother, James (Bette) Cegelski and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 13 siblings.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, followed by a Parish Wake Service. Due to renovations at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church visitation will continue at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St., from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with Father Ponciano Macabalo O.F.M. officiating the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to benefit The at .
We would like to give a special thank you to the staffs of Heartland Hospice and Allouez Parkside Village for keeping our Mother comfortable.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020