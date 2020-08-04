Loretta C. (Benfield) (Russo) DvorakGreen Bay - Loretta C. (Benfield) (Russo) Dvorak, age 93, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 in Freedom, WI, after complications of COPD. Born on March 23, 1927 to Mathilda and Albert Benfield and raised in Chicago, IL. She married Joe Russo and they were married for 25 years and had five children. On September 5, 1972, they were divorced. She then married Joseph Dvorak in August of 1976 and he was the love of her life. At that time she was working for the Elberts as a housekeeper and assistant physical therapist for eight years when her husband died. Loretta then moved to South Carolina and earned her CNA certificate at the age of 56. She retired at 69 and moved back to Wisconsin. Loretta's hobbies were reading, bowling and crossword puzzles. She liked to volunteer and help out in the community. While her children were growing up she was the leader of 4-H for ten years and was president of the Wautoma American Legion Auxiliary for four years. Loretta was also a volunteer at Pauls Pantry and the Salvation Army.She is survived by her five children, Beverly (Joseph) HIll, Antoinette (John) Franke, Bernadette (Joseph) Dorin, Joseph (Julie) Russo, Jr., and Mary Magdalene (Brian) Pennenberg; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Dvorak; brother and three sisters.A private family memorial will be held.