Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1224 - 12th Avenue
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta LaFond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Mae (Valitchka) LaFond


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Mae (Valitchka) LaFond Obituary
Loretta Mae (Valitchka) LaFond

Green Bay - Loretta M. LaFond, 89, Green Bay, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born March 25, 1930 in Green Bay to the late Andrew and Idella (Sconzert) Valitchka. On April 15, 1950 she married the late, Robert D. LaFond at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital.

Survivors include, four children, Tom, Mary, Dan and Roberta; seven grandchildren, Zac, Lori, Andrea, Stacy, Cooper, Zeke, and Becca; and seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Sawyer, Andrew, Dash, Mira, Annelise, and Barrett.

A memorial service with Funeral Mass for friends and family will be Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 - 12th Avenue Green Bay, WI. Interment at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now