Loretta Mae (Valitchka) LaFond
Green Bay - Loretta M. LaFond, 89, Green Bay, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born March 25, 1930 in Green Bay to the late Andrew and Idella (Sconzert) Valitchka. On April 15, 1950 she married the late, Robert D. LaFond at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital.
Survivors include, four children, Tom, Mary, Dan and Roberta; seven grandchildren, Zac, Lori, Andrea, Stacy, Cooper, Zeke, and Becca; and seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Sawyer, Andrew, Dash, Mira, Annelise, and Barrett.
A memorial service with Funeral Mass for friends and family will be Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 - 12th Avenue Green Bay, WI. Interment at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019