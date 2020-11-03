Lori A. Beine
Lori A. Beine passed away unexpectedly the morning of Saturday, October 24, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital due to complications of Covid-19. We want to express our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of the 4th floor ICU who cared for Lori.
Lori was born August 4, 1962 in Slinger, Wis. to Richard and Joan Beine. Her brother, Steve, lives in Slinger with his wife, Meg, and their two children.
Lori is survived by her three children, Megan, Sara, and Matthew, and husband, Jules Terrien.
Lori loved her children dearly who she was immensely proud of. Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was raising her kids, watching them succeed, and spoiling them whenever she could.
Lori married for a second time later in life, to Jules Terrien. They met in 2013 and were married in 2015. Jules loved to travel and introduced Lori to many new experiences and food during their time together. She talked Jules into getting two dogs even though Jules wasn't too sure about having pets. But Lori persisted and got two dogs.
Any financial donations will be donated to Green Bay Botanical Garden in her honor.
Due to the COVID situation, a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
