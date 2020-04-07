|
|
Lorna Saffran
Oconto Falls - Lorna Saffran, 86, Oconto Falls, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at Meadowbrook with family present. The 10th child in her family of 11, she was born September 6, 1933 in Oconto Falls to Harry and Ethel (Wegehaupt) Fuller. She attended Oconto Falls schools and graduated high school, living in the area her entire life.
On June 9, 1956 she married Walter Saffran at the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church. Lorna worked at many different jobs including the Falls Restaurant, Oconto Electric Coop, Times Herald office and for the Oconto Falls Water & Light Dept. office. In later years, she worked part time at the Extension Office and Tax Listing at the courthouse in Oconto, Hall Abstract in Oconto and also with assessing. Lorna served on the Water & Light Commission in Oconto Falls as well as the library board. Lorna was a lifelong member of the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church where she was very active. She also belonged and was active with the Extension Homemakers for many years, Friends of the Library, local Boy Scouts and the Machickanee Ski Club. Lorna and Wally enjoyed traveling to every state in the US as well as to Canada, Mexico and many countries in Europe. They enjoyed snowmobiling for many years, riding bicycle trails around WI and playing cards, especially Bridge and Sheepshead.
Survivors are her two sons, Dave and Tim (Sue) Saffran; two granddaughters, Lauren (William) Whims and Sarah (fiancé Alan Salazar) Saffran; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wally on January 3, 2020 and her 10 siblings.
Private family services were held at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls with her nephew Pastor Tony Fuller officiating. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls is also private due to Safer at Home restrictions.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020