1/1
Lorraine Antone
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Antone

Oneida - Lorraine Lillian Antone (Skenandore)

March 16, 1929 - September 10, 2020

Lorraine L. Antone (Skenandore), 91, began her journey to the spirit world on September 10, 2020 at her home in Oneida, WI surrounded by family. Lorraine was born in Oneida, WI on March 16, 1929 to the late Zachariah and Lillian Skenandore. She graduated from Nicolet High School in De Pere, WI in 1948 and furthered her education by graduating from cosmetology school in Milwaukee, WI.

In 1952 Lorraine married the love her life, Mike, spending 56 adventurous years together. Known as the "ROVN PR," Mike and Lorraine drove through every state, including Alaska and Hawaii, and even drove through parts of Mexico and Canada. After living in Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, and California, they eventually established roots in Oneida, Wisconsin. Lorraine loved to sew, garden, cook, travel, golf, and spend time with family and friends.

Lorraine is survived by her two daughters; Lillian (Dale) Wheelock and Michelle (Jamey) Ambrosius, her grandchildren; Whitney Wheelock, Cody Ambrosius, and Cynthia (Keith) Ambrosius, great grandchildren; Bentley Spencer and Mason Spencer, and her sibling; Kenny (Mary Ann) Skenandore. Lorraine is further survived my numerous nieces and nephews that held a special place in her heart.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson "Mike" Antone, and her siblings; Zachariah, Cecil, Carol, Earl, Lena Marie, and Rebecca.

Visitation will be held at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral at 5 pm. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Lorraine's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral
05:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved