Lorraine Antone
Oneida - Lorraine Lillian Antone (Skenandore)
March 16, 1929 - September 10, 2020
Lorraine L. Antone (Skenandore), 91, began her journey to the spirit world on September 10, 2020 at her home in Oneida, WI surrounded by family. Lorraine was born in Oneida, WI on March 16, 1929 to the late Zachariah and Lillian Skenandore. She graduated from Nicolet High School in De Pere, WI in 1948 and furthered her education by graduating from cosmetology school in Milwaukee, WI.
In 1952 Lorraine married the love her life, Mike, spending 56 adventurous years together. Known as the "ROVN PR," Mike and Lorraine drove through every state, including Alaska and Hawaii, and even drove through parts of Mexico and Canada. After living in Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, and California, they eventually established roots in Oneida, Wisconsin. Lorraine loved to sew, garden, cook, travel, golf, and spend time with family and friends.
Lorraine is survived by her two daughters; Lillian (Dale) Wheelock and Michelle (Jamey) Ambrosius, her grandchildren; Whitney Wheelock, Cody Ambrosius, and Cynthia (Keith) Ambrosius, great grandchildren; Bentley Spencer and Mason Spencer, and her sibling; Kenny (Mary Ann) Skenandore. Lorraine is further survived my numerous nieces and nephews that held a special place in her heart.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson "Mike" Antone, and her siblings; Zachariah, Cecil, Carol, Earl, Lena Marie, and Rebecca.
Visitation will be held at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral at 5 pm.