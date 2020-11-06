Lorraine Aulik
Kewaunee - Lorraine A. Aulik, age 84 of Kewaunee died on November 5, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1936 on the family farm, in West Kewaunee, WI, to the late Wencil and Ann (Baloun) Swintkoske.
Lorraine married Eugene (Gardo) Aulik on August 7, 1957, at Holy Rosary Church in Kewaunee. Eugene preceded her in death on June 5, 2010.
She worked for many years at Evans Variety store where she made many friends. Her passion in life was her family. She loved to spend time with them vacationing, babysitting, dining, or just talking. She was a life-long member of Holy Rosary Parish and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her four children Marguerite Aulik, Jacksonville, FL; Mark (Linda) Aulik, Two Rivers, WI; Mike (Paula) Aulik, Green Bay, WI; Patrick Aulik, Rifle, CO; four grandchildren Scott (Candice) Aulik, Amy (Bill) Rice, Ella and Edjer Aulik; four great grandchildren; Aubrey and Bill Rice, and Lauren and Tyler Aulik; one sister, Sr. Madonna Swintkoske, one sister-in-law, Germaine Aulik, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Eugene Aulik, she is also preceded in death by one grandson, Alex Aulik.
Due to Covid, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9 at Holy Rosary Church. The Mass will be live streamed by going to www.holyrosarykewaunee.com
, click on "Parish" and then on "Watch Today's Masses". Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.buchananfh.com
. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a contribution to Holy Rosary Parish, Kewaunee, WI.
The family would like to thank the many compassionate people who gave loving care to our mother over the past 10 years, especially the staff at Paradise Estates, Kewaunee, and Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc.