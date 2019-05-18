|
Lorraine Blazek
Coleman - Lorraine A. Blazek, 91, of Coleman, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Oconto Falls after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born October 3, 1927 to the late Antone and Agnes (Blazek) Kershek. Lorraine lived most of her life on the Kershek Farm in the Kelly Lake area. She married Alfred Blazek on August 17, 1946 and were married for 46 years when Alfred passed away on January 25, 1993. Lorraine served as Treasurer of the Kelly Lake School and was a Treasurer's Assistant for Springside Cheese Factory. She was a volunteer at Woodlands Nursing Home in Suring for many years. Lorraine attended the Senior Center in Oconto Falls where she enjoyed bean bag toss, bingo, playing cards, the meals and meeting new friends. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, taking care of her kitties, eating sweets and crocheting afghans.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Richard Morris, Suring; two sons and one daughter-in-law Harold and Kay Blazek, Pound; Daniel Blazek, Savannah, GA; three granddaughters Jackie and Jon Goral, Green Bay; Kelly Blazek and Jason, Appleton; Jessica and Joe Jacques, Green Bay; one grandson Ryan Morris, Suring; two great grandsons Josh and Paul Goral; two great granddaughters Julia and Jordyn Jacques; one step-grandson Austin and Samantha Seals; two step-great grandsons AJ and Colton Seals; two step-great granddaughters Julia Kate and Mackenzie Seals; and two sisters-in-law Mavis Blazek and Corinne and Ted Roscoe. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alfred, one son Richard "Dickie" A. Blazek, two grandsons Richard "Richie" Blazek and Daniel "Danny" Blazek, one daughter-in-law Debi Blazek, her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Katherine Blazek; her grandparents James and Anna Blazek and Christine Mundt.
The family will greet relatives and friends Monday, May 20th at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St, Coleman from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM with Pastor Nick Johannes officiating. Lorraine will be placed to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery, Spruce.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2019