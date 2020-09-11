Lorraine (Vandertie) DelfosseGreen Bay - Lorraine (Vandertie) Delfosse, 94, Green Bay, passed away September 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on November 25,1925, she is the daughter of the late Mike and Celia Vandertie. On November 25, 1942 she married Wilfred Delfosse in Misiere. Lorraine worked at Fabry Glove for many years and the Zuider Zee Supper Club. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and working in the woods with her husband.Survived by her two children, Paul Delfosse and fiancé, Rosie Shackelford of Green Bay, Marcy (Rolan) Tebon of Green Bay; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Krcma) Delfosse; nine grandchildren: Danny, David, Deena, and Darren (Abbey) Delfosse, Chad Delfosse and special friend Chris Malvitz, Nicole Delfosse and special friend, Dan Messman, Scott (Jenny) Tebon, Kelly (Tammy) Tebon, Troy (Lillian) Shackelford ; nine great grandchildren: Taylor, Allyson, Kaitlyn, Jake, Corrine, Eliza, Nethanial, Willow, and Ren; sister-in-law, Lucille (Guelette) Vandertie; nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; two sons, Wayne Delfosse and Kenneth Delfosse; siblings, Clifford (Anna), Wallace (Emily), Walter (Lucille), Norman, Earl Vandertie, Catherine (Irvine) Deprey, and Ella (Reinhart) Mueller.Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home Monday September 14, from 12:30 PM until the time of the Funeral Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 3 PM with Rev. Jose Lopez officiating. Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully asks that anyone in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bornemanns CBRF North and all of their staff. Also, a special thanks to Paul and Marcy for being with Lorraine everyday at Bornemanns CBRF North.