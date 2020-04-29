|
|
Lorraine Georgeson
De Pere - Lorraine "Laurie" Georgeson, age 96, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Oak Park Place Assisted Living facility in Green Bay. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 22, 1923 to Herbert and Otillie Stofen.
Due to current health restrictions, the family will be having a private service. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the considerate and sympathetic staff at Oak Park Place for their care of Lorraine, and the compassion and dedication shown by Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020