Services
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Georgeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Georgeson


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Georgeson Obituary
Lorraine Georgeson

De Pere - Lorraine "Laurie" Georgeson, age 96, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Oak Park Place Assisted Living facility in Green Bay. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 22, 1923 to Herbert and Otillie Stofen.

Due to current health restrictions, the family will be having a private service. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the considerate and sympathetic staff at Oak Park Place for their care of Lorraine, and the compassion and dedication shown by Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -