Lorraine Irene Mande
Green Bay - Lorraine Irene Mande, 90, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1929, in Klondike, WI to Louis and Irene (Guillaume) Schaumberg.
Lorraine was a graduate of Coleman High School. She married Jerome "Bud" Mande in 1957. Lorraine was a bus driver for Lamers for over 20 years. She enjoyed volunteering at the church pantry and for Bingo at Grancare Nursing Center. Lorraine also liked to garden and do crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Diane Mande, Paul (Janet) Mande, Dan (Paula) Mande, Terry (Jim) Healy, and John (Linda Falk) Mande; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Bud" Mande; her parents; her brother, Leonard (Doris) Schaumberg; sister-in-law, Joan "Sis" (Dick) VandeLeest; and brother-in-law, Lloyd (Marion) Mande.
Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Marla Vista for their compassionate and gentle care given to Lorraine.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019