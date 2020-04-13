|
Lorraine M. Camper
Lorraine M. Camper passed away on April 5, 2020 of natural causes, age 93, at St. Joseph Village of Chicago, IL. She was born in West De Pere, WI on July 25, 1926, to parents Myron and Jennie (Toney) Camper. She grew up in De Pere, and attended St. Joseph's Academy and Fontbonne University (class of 1948). She worked in advertising & publishing, & taught English for 28 years at Marshall High School in Chicago. She is survived by Fred Camper, Francie Camper, Paulette Camper Rosch, Peter Camper, Patricia Camper Stowe, Christopher Camper, Jennifer Camper, & Cathy Camper, & preceded in death by her parents, & siblings, Frederic, James, Arthur, Myron, Jimmy & her sister Sr Margaret, CSJ, & with whom Lorraine shared a life-long closeness. A devoted Catholic, Lorraine loved teaching, books, poetry, art, and Lebanese food. She will be buried in Green Bay, WI with her parents. Contributions in her name can be made to: The Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020