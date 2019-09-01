|
|
Lorraine Matuszak
Seymour - Lorraine E. "Ma Matuszak" Matuszak, 93, of Seymour, passed away Friday morning, August 30, 2019, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She was born June 3, 1926, daughter of the late Fred and Emma (Hundt) Gutzman.
Lorraine was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Seymour. She was united in marriage to Gerald Matuszak for nearly 50 years. He preceded her in death on May 8, 1992.
She loved her Green Bay Packers, enjoyed a cold beer, and doing puzzles. Lorraine was frequently seen visiting friends and family at Good Shepherd. Her family was most important.
Lorraine is survived by her three daughters: Darlene Gagnon, Sandy Bierhals, Judy (Wally) Morrow; 8 grandchildren: Jennifer, Kathy, Jeffrey, Laurie, Amy, Jeremy, Bryan, and Stacy; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; two brothers: Orville Gutzman and Lloyd Gutzman; sisters-in-law: Arlene Ossmann and Bernice Lasecki.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her son, Eugene Matuszak; three brothers and four sisters; sons-in-law, Richard Gagnon and Carl Bierhals; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ma Matuszak's memory to Good Shepherd and St. John Catholic Church are appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed to Lorraine's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019