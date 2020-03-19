|
|
Lorraine Preuss Reese
Appleton - Lorraine (nee Prochnow) Preuss-Reese, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 after 99 years of a memorable life. She was a resident of Brewster Village in Appleton at the time of death.
Lorraine was born on January 26, 1921, daughter of the late William and Lena (Lutzke) Prochnow, in Valders, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, WI. On May 11, 1940, she married Donald William Preuss. They lived with his parents Ester and William Preuss, where Donald also worked at Seymour Valley Cheese Factory. He served in the United States Navy, and Lorraine joined him in Memphis, Tennessee. Their daughter Bonnie was born in 1944, and after Donald was discharged, they moved to Appleton, then Gillett, and then Oconto Falls. This was where their second daughter Brenda was born in 1959. They returned to Appleton to care for Donald's elderly parents. They continued to live in Appleton, where Donald passed away in 1971. Lorraine met and married Frederick Reese on November 20, 1976 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. He preceded her in death in July of 1998.
Lorraine was admired for her "green thumb." She nurtured her flowers and lush yard. She was an avid Packer and Badger fan, wearing green and gold and red and white on game days. She also was meticulous in her daily dress and make up routine.
Survivors include: daughter, Bonnie (Robert) Quinn of Dyer, IN and family: granddaughter: Kristin Savino, grandson: Kyle (Angela) Savino and great-grandsons: Tye and Rocco; step-granddaughter: Patricia (Jay) Marco and children: Zachary, Alexander, and Jessica; daughter, Brenda (Richard) Jensen of Shiocton and family: granddaughter: Heather (Zackery) Fischer and great-grandson: Brennen; grandson: Travis (Stephanie) Surprise and great-grandson Micah; step-grandsons: Andrew Jensen and friend Drew Mueller, and Adam Jensen and friend Paula Owen and great-grandson: A.J. Jensen; other step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; step father: Henry Koeppen, sisters: Mavis Gutshow and husband, Elwood, and Audrey Tysver and husbands: Donald Griebenow and Lenard Tysver; brothers: Lester Prochnow and wife, Penny, William Prochnow, Jr. and wife, Dorothy; infant grandson, Eugene Anthony Savino; step-brother, Melvin Lutzke and wife Georgene; step-sons, Fredrick Reese, Donald Reese and wife Barbara; step-daughter, Darlin Jacobs and husband Roger; former son-in-law and father of Brenda's children: Kevin Suprise, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 601 East. National Avenue, Brillion, WI 54110.
After the visitation, a private family funeral service will be held.
Lorraine's family is sincerely grateful for all the loving care that was given to her by the staff at Brewster Village, especially those in the Symphony wing. Also thank you to Theda Care at Home for their support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Brewster Village Event Fund, 3300 West Brewster Street; Appleton, WI 54914.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020