Lorraine Vander Velden
Sobieski - Lorraine E. Vander Velden, Sobieski, formerly of Crooked Lake passed away on her 92nd Birthday. She was born on April 17, 1928 to Antone and Ida (Collard) Verheyden. On October 19, 1946 she married the love of her life, Elmer Vander Velden at St. John the Baptist Church. They shared over 73 years together. Lorraine had been employed in food services at BayPort High School and NWTC. She was an active parish member at St. John the Baptist, and formerly at St. Mary's in Crooked Lake where she served as secretary for the Altar Society, as a Eucharistic Minister, on the cleaning crew and in the choir. She was a member of the Crooked Lake Volunteer Firemen Women's Auxiliary. Her faith was an important part of her life. Survivors include her husband, Elmer, five children and their spouses: Ron Vander Velden, Wausaukee; Rog (Nancy) Vander Velden, Abrams; Sue (Dan) Dery, Suamico; Mike Vander Velden, Oconto; Steve Vander Velden, Sobieski. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Joy (Steve) Strasburg, Jodi (Blair) Larson, Jessica (Brad) Specht, Dawn (Jonas) Alberts, Jeff (Beth) Vander Velden, Andrea (Dan) Wesolowski, Matt (LeeAnna) Nagel, Ryan (Traci) Nagel, Christy (Craig) Babiarz, Chad Vander Velden, Stephanie (Marc) Miller, Rachel (Ryan) Paschen: 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also surviving is one sister, Norma Gerrits and three sisters-in-law and one brother-in law: Anita Verheyden, Mary Kosinski, Gladys Ambrosius, Gerald Vander Velden; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters-in-law, Mary Vander Velden and Karen Vander Velden; a son-in-law, Bruce Nagel; a granddaughter Jaime Vander Velden; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Martha and Leo Scray, Stella and Bernard Davis, Eleanor and Ambrose Kropp, Earl and Geneva Verheyden, Donald Verheyden who was killed in action as a U.S. Marine during World War II, John and Dorothy Van Boxtel, Harvey Verheyden, Alvin Gerrits, Virgil and Eva Vander Velden, Henry and Joyce Vander Velden, John and Verona McNamara, Wilmer and Fern Vander Velden, John Kosinski, Carlton "Bud" Ambrosius, Jean Vander Velden. Due to current COVID19 visitation restrictions, we will have a private family mass at St. John the Baptist Church with Fr. Jim Lucas presiding. Entombment will be at The Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of this incredible lady who brought a smile to everyone she met. Her motto was "Life is What You Make of It" - and she made it wonderful for everyone who knew her. Thank you to Dr. Hartig and Dr. Jaslowski and their staff for their help over the last few years. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for making this transition much easier. Also, a special THANK YOU to Tender Hearts Assisted Living and the entire staff for providing our Mom with such great loving care and respect. They have been outstanding and we will be forever grateful to them.
