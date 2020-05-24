|
|
Lottie Schilawski
Green Bay - Lottie Schilawski, 89, Green Bay, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Private Family Mass will be held. With concerns for the Corona virus, the family requests that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 30 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2020