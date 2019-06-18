Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Lena, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Lena, WI
Green Bay - Louis "Louie" J. Burg, 73, of Green Bay, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 after a short illness. He was born to the late Norbert and Marion (Roudebush) Burg October 25, 1945 in Lena. Louis married the former Nancy J. Herald September 25, 1965 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Stiles. He served in the United States Marines. Louie worked at General Motors for many years at Fort Wayne, Indiana until retiring in 1997. He loved the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, playing cards at the Moose Lodge and spending time with his family.

Surviving are 4 children, Lisa (Richard) McCue, Laura (Bill) Moore, Lucinda (Chris) Hanson, Nathan Burg; 9 grandchildren, John, Cody, Karlee, Madeline, Emily, Grace, Ryan, Maggie, Charlie and a great granddaughter Elena; a brother Deacon Michael Burg and a sister Mary Burg. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Norman, Francis and Eugene Burg and a sister Karen Earley.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Anne Catholic Church, Lena on Friday, June 21, from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Father Felix Abano officiating. Military Honors will be given by the Lena American Legion. Louis will be placed to rest at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Lena. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Brown County Humane Society or the Charity.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2019
