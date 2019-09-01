|
|
Louis Dave Vanden Busch Jr.
Green Bay - Louis "Dave" Vanden Busch Jr., 76, Green Bay, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday August 27, 2019. He was born March 11, 1943 to the late Louis Dave and Dorothy (Van Kessel) Vanden Busch Sr. Dave graduated from Premontre High School before going on to St. Norbert College and receiving his teaching degree. He taught at both Kaukauna High School as well as Southern Door High School before going on to dedicating the rest of his career to Catholic education at Notre Dame Prep School in Niles, Illinois.
Dave is survived by his sister; Nancy Leicht, his niece; Julie (James) Paulson, and two great nieces; Grace and Emma Paulson.
His parents, his brother-in-law Ted Leicht as well as aunts and uncles preceded him in death.
A private family service will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, with Fr. Peter Ambting, O.Praem. officiating burial in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019