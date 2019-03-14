|
|
Louis Gomand
New Franken - Louis Gomand, 77, New Franken, died Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019 at a local hospital.
Friends may call 3:30 to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Closing parish prayer service with Pat Ratajczak, Pastoral Leader at 7:00 pm on Friday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Saturday at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating. Burial in St. Joseph Church, Champion. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Gomand Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A complete obituary will be available in Friday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019