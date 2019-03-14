Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
Louis Gomand Obituary
Louis Gomand

New Franken - Louis Gomand, 77, New Franken, died Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019 at a local hospital.

Friends may call 3:30 to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Closing parish prayer service with Pat Ratajczak, Pastoral Leader at 7:00 pm on Friday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Saturday at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating. Burial in St. Joseph Church, Champion. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Gomand Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

A complete obituary will be available in Friday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
