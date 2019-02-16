|
|
Louis J. Kohlbeck
Goodman - Louis J. Kohlbeck, 75, of Goodman died Tuesday February 12, 2019 at the Oscar G Johnson Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born September 22, 1943 in Brussels to the late Leo and Marie (Simon) Kohlbeck.
On June 6, 1964 he married Loretta Dequaine at St. Louis church in Dyckesville. Louis attended Brussels High School and served in the US Army in Schweinfurt, Germany.
He was a devoted family man and an avid outdoorsman. He took pride in passing on the family traditions and love of the outdoors to his grandchildren. He was raised hunting and fishing and was passionate about sharing his knowledge with his sons and grandchildren. He was very proud that they carried on the family traditions. He fell in love with the Northwoods area and made it his home with the "deer" of his life!! He loved to have his whole family visiting. He enjoyed the full house (including all the family dogs!)
Louie could spin a good yarn--anyone who knew him could expect to hear a great story and a have a good laugh. Especially with his buddies, Red & Skip! He enjoyed his 10 a.m. get together with the cronies at the 8-Hi Club.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta. His three sons and daughters in-law. Louis and Kim, Jeff and Jill, Kevin and Cathy. Grandchildren, Cooper (Morgan) Matt (Cassie) and Meridith Kohlbeck, Ben (Jessica) Schmitt, Jamie and Makayla Velarde. Amanda Kyles (Andy), Ana Nelson (Brady), Angela Strasse (Matt). Samantha Binsfeld (Mike), Zach and Brooke Kohlbeck. And eight Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters and a brother in-law. Shirley and Clete Fontaine and Donna Aznoe. Also surviving brothers and sisters in-law, Lyle and Carol Dequaine, Liela and Glenn Laluzerne, Linda and Lynn Valentine, Lylas and Terry Dequaine, Hank and Mary Kollross, Lee and Sue Dequaine, Larry Dequaine, Lois and Cliff VanZeeland. And many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marie Kohlbeck, his in-laws, Arnold and Ruby Dequaine and sister in-law Louella Kollross.
Thank you to all the doctors and staff at Oscar G Johnson Medical Center for the excellent care Louie received. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
We're sure you're up there bluegill fishing and stalking the big bucks. Keep your powder dry and watch your'n topknot.
Godspeed Louie!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019