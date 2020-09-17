Louis L. "Louie" Kasper
Oconto - Louis L. "Louie" Kasper, 74, Oconto passed away Monday Sept 14, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb 19, 1946 in Pulaski to Edward and Genevieve (Lasecki) Kasper. Louie was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army for seven years. Upon returning home from service, he wed JoAnn Lewis on June 19, 1971 in Green Bay. Louie was well known in Oconto as "The Yardman". He was employed at Sentinel Structures in Peshtigo for almost 30 years, retiring in 2008. Louie enjoyed traveling, the occasional casino trip, riding his motorcycle and hunting and fishing in his younger years.
Louis is survived by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn; three children and their spouses, John (Deborah) Lewis, Louis (Wendy) Kasper Jr, Neil (Sara) Kasper; nine grandchildren, Kayla, Brandon, Alec, Dylan, Cody, Connor, Audra, Robert and Riley; three great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Matthew and Jasmine; a brother, Roger; two sisters, Emily and Jenny; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a daughter-in-law, Jamie.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 716 Madison St., Oconto, on Friday Sept 25, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Francis Nusi officiating. Inurnment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park, Green Bay.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in his memory.
"Love you Louie" "We will miss you Dad"