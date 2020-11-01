Louise Konopka
Sobieski - Louise Ann (Wiesman) Konopka, 87, Sobieski, died peacefully at home, Monday October 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Born on June 16, 1933, to Jacob and Alma (Schaar) Bernarde, she was the second to last of sixteen children. On July 10, 1982, Louise married Thaddeus "Ted" Konopka at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Krakow.
Many years of Louise's working life were filled happily with her employment at Northern Shoe. She was a devout Catholic and member of Ss. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church. She had also been a member of the Council of Catholic Women at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church.
Louise was an avid gardener who tended the most beautiful flower gardens around. She enjoyed playing cards with "the girls" regularly, and travelling the world. Her most favorite trips included those to Israel and Poland. The time in which she had the opportunity to spend on the Menominee River made for some her most cherished memories. She was also always ready to cheer on her Green Bay Packers. Louise was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother whose love and devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was felt by all.
Survivors include her children, Lee Wiesman, Pulaski, and Steven (Debbie) Wiesman, Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Zachary (Christine) Wiesman, Brittany (Aaron) Ullmer, Casey Wiesman, Chelsey Wiesman, Micah Wiesman, Zoe Wiesman, and Grace Wiesman; five great-grandchildren: Caden, Aliyah, and Jace, and William and Emma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted, on September 26, 2019; numerous brothers and sisters, and uncles and aunts.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Ss. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd Green Bay (Flintville) after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding. Burial will take place in St. Casimir Cemetery, Krakow.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
The Funeral Mass may be viewed on the parish Facebook page livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841
Louise's family would like to extend a special thank you to the compassionate staff with Unity Hospice. A heartfelt thank you also goes out to Casey Wiesman for the extra care to help ensure Grandma could stay at home.
Since it is not possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Konopka family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com