Louise M. Hansen
Allouez - Louise M. Hansen, 76, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born May 24, 1943, in Green Bay to Otto and Helen (Rollman) Schroeder. Louise graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in Elementary Education, teaching in Montello and Milwaukee County. On December 26, 1963, she married Lee Hansen. Their 56 year marriage was blessed with two children and she took pride in being a dedicated wife and homemaker. The pair shared a passion for gardening and loved to travel, visiting many botanical gardens and national parks. The family cottage was a gathering place for family and friends. Louise's life revolved around her family and she truly enjoyed participating in family activities.
Louise was a faith filled woman who gave her time and treasure to First United Methodist Church for over 43 years. She was the church coordinator for Mobile Meals, the chairperson for the Rakow-Kotas Church Circle, a devoted supporter of Kenya Help and many other church missions, a dedicated volunteer and enjoyed participating in the church book club.
Louise was a dedicated gardener, and with her husband, created an award winning yard enjoyed by the entire community. She was an active member of the Green Bay Botanical Garden since 1996 and served as secretary of the NEW Rose Society at which she been an active member for 28 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lee Hansen, Allouez; her two children and their spouses, Loren and Sheila Hansen, Green Bay; Lisa and Mark Hinderman, Oshkosh; four grandchildren, Robert Hansen, Sheboygan; Elijah Hansen, Stevens Point; Ethan Hinderman, Menominee; Linzy Hinderman, Oshkosh; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Peggy Schroeder and a sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Gary Leuer; a niece and a nephew and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family will gather from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. and from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St. A Memorial Celebration of Louise's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church with Rev. Dave Wilkinson officiating. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A Memorial Fund has been established to benefit the Green Bay Botanical Garden and the First United Methodist Church.
The Hansen family extends a heartfelt thank you and their gratitude for the staff of Green Bay Oncology St. Vincents for care over the past 15 years, and to the dedicated staff at St. Vincent Hospital 9th Floor for their support.
Louise will be remembered for her generosity and always caring for and thinking about others.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019