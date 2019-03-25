Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
DePere - Louise Sweney, of DePere, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1933 in Morgantown, WV to the late Louis and Teresa (Bihun) Varro. On July 10, 1954 she married Thomas Sweney in Merrillville, Indiana. They moved to DePere in 1970 to open and run the East DePere Dairy Queen. Louise was a longtime educator with the DePere School District, as a teacher as well as an administrator. She was a UWGB Phoenix Booster, she enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Cisco Lake, especially fishing and she also liked reading and writing in her spare time.

She is survived by her children; James (Cindy), Neil (Diane), Alan (Roxanne) and Brian (Carol) and grandchildren; Marisa (fiancé Dan Witterholt), Tyler, Craig and Anne. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Tom and grandson, Kyle.

Family and friends may gather at 9:00am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00am, with Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will take place in Merrillville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolence can be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to Louise.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
