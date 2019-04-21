Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
2016 Center Rd,
Waukesha, WI
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
2016 Center Rd,
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha - Lowell "Gene" Drevs, of Waukesha, WI, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease on April 16, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on May 17, 1936 in Oconto, WI to Carl and Vivian (nee Wilkins) Drevs. On May 4, 1963 Gene married the love of his life Lorraine Smurawa. Gene retired from Waukesha Engine after 30 years of service. He was a longtime active member of the Christ of Servant Lutheran Church in Waukesha. He was also a member of the Amron Corporation and the American Motors Owner Association.Gene had a passion for the great outdoors. He loved camping, hunting, and fishing.Gene will be deeply missed by his daughters; Janet Drevs, Diane (Doyle) Fladhammer, and Nancy (James) Suprise, grandchildren; Anthony Suprise, Alexander Suprise, Brent Fladhammer, and Allison Fladhammer, a brother; Carl (Darlene) Drevs, as well as many other extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, parents, six brothers, five brother-in-laws, five sister-in-laws, two dear friends Steve and Jim, and a grandson Ryan.

Visitation for Gene will be held at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Rd, Waukesha, WI 53189 on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, N2665 County Rd QQ King, WI 54946. The family would like to thank the staff at McArthur Hall 3rd floor West at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, WI.

Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262 542 6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
