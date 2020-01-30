Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Lowell Rachals


1931 - 2020
Lowell Rachals Obituary
Lowell Rachals

Green Bay - Lowell R. Rachals, 88, Green Bay resident, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in a local care facility. He was born September 21, 1931, in Green Bay to the late Richard and Lucinda (Watter) Rachals. Following his graduation from high school Lowell entered the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. Lowell married the former Jessie McPherson on September 7, 1957, in Green Bay. After his discharge from the military he began employment at Northern Paper Mill, retiring after 43 years from James River Paper Mill.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jessie and their daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Daniel Kaye, Green Bay; three grandchildren: Derek (Kayla); Brandon and Matt (Lydia); four great grandchildren: Holley, Maddey, Landon and Maci; his sister, Dolly (Pat) O'Dell, Green Bay; nieces and nephews, especially Jill and Chuck Donlevy.

He was preceded in death by their son, Scott Rachals.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 3:00-4:00 pm Tuesday, February 4, to visit and share memories of Lowell. Entombment in the Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the Rachals family at www.prokowall.com.

Lowells family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Parkside-Edenbrook as well as Unity Hospice, for all the care and consideration given to Lowell and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
