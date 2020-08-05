1/1
Lt. Col. John L. La "Jack" (Ret.) Haye
1935 - 2020
Lt. Col. (ret.) John "Jack" L. La Haye

Green Bay - Lt. Col. (ret.) John "Jack" L. La Haye, 84, Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1935 in Stevens Point, WI to William and Lillian (Dienberg) La Haye.

Jack graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. Jack retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Air Force after a 20-year career as a navigator. He continued his education at NWTC and graduated with a degree in Instrumentation. He then continued to work as a controls design engineer until he retired in 1996 from Integrated Design Company (IDC).

Jack married his high school sweetheart, Donna Olson, on August 9, 1957. Together they celebrated 62 years and raised four children. They enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida where they enjoyed golfing, and spending time with family and fellow Packer fans. The most joyful time of his retirement was spending time with his grandchildren. Jack was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church (WI) and Hope Lutheran Church (FL).

Survivors include his son, Mike (Anita) La Haye and their daughters, Mikayla and Katelynn La Haye; daughter, Brenda (Mark) Haven, and their son, Will Haven; daughter, Cindi (Bob) Majewski and their sons, Brad and Andrew Majewski; and son, Mark La Haye, and many other relatives and friends.

He now joins his beloved wife who went to be with their Lord January 9, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A memorial fund will be established to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
