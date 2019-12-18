|
Lt. Commander James N. Effland, USNR (Ret)
Allouez - James Nichols Effland died in the arms of his beloved wife and children on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Green Bay, WI.
Jim was born to Mary and Lyle Effland in Moline, Illinois on February 10, 1934 and grew up in Moline alongside the Mississippi River.
Jim played collegiate basketball at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois. Following his graduation from Monmouth in 1956, he attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and proudly served as a Navigation Officer on the USS John Paul Jones DD932 in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. He retired in the US Navy Reserve as a Lieutenant Commander and maintained many close friendships through Navy reunions.
While attending the University of Wisconsin Law School Jim met Suzie Dopp, whom he married on December 16, 1961. Jim considered Suzie his heart and soul, and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Following his graduation from Law School in 1963, Jim started his career in trusts and estates, banking and business law. His family is particularly proud that he truly cared for and helped so many individuals and businesses during his long career.
In 1965 Jim and Suzie moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin with young son John and soon-to-be daughter Kelly, where they built a life nourished by an extended family of close and rather boisterous friends.
Jim was strong advocate for public education and community involvement. He was proud to serve as a Green Bay Public School Board member and Allouez Municipal Court Judge. He considered his years serving as Reading Coach to his 4th graders at Tank Elementary School, where he was known as Mr. Jim, the most satisfying and joyful work in his lifetime.
A lifelong learner, Jim was an avid reader and uncanny crossword puzzler. He enjoyed collecting maps and friends. He was a founding member of the Wilderness Retreat Society, a group of close-knit friends convening yearly at fish camp for late night poker games, manhattans, tall tales, hijinks and the occasional fishing excursion.
Alongside integrity in his work, family was a fundamental focus in Jim's life. Over the years he was a constant presence in the diverse activities of his children and captain of many wonderful family adventures - camping in Door County, cross country road trips, canoeing the Boundary Waters and multi-family ski weekends.
Jim and Suzie welcomed son-in-law Chris Smith into their lives with open arms. Granddaughters Kayla and Jenna Smith became the light of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Janan and Marilyn Effland, uncle Richard Effland, aunt Virginia Effland and cousin Richard Effland.
Jim will always be loved by the family he left behind: wife Suzie, son John, daughter Kelly and son-in-law Chris, granddaughters Kayla and Jenna, cousin Frank and his husband Ron, cousin Susan and her husband Mick, and the Meanwell, Dopp and de Waart families.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 22 from 2-4pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere. Visitation will continue Monday at Union Congregational Church UCC, 716 S Madison St, Green Bay from 9:00am until 10:00am. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Union Congregational Church UCC or Saint John's Homeless Shelter.
The biggest gift he gave us was himself.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019