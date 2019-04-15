|
LuAnn L. Lance
Green Bay - LuAnn L. Lance died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 13, 2019 at the age of 64, after a lengthy battle with melanoma. She was born on September 28, 1954, in Shawano to the late Arthur and Martha (Riske) Schoepke. She married Gary Lance on July 27, 1974 and proceeded to raise three beautiful children as a single working mom. When she wasn't working at Fleet Farm, she enjoyed puzzle books, feeding frozen Christmas cookies to the grandkids, making baby quilts, and watching squirrels in the backyard. LuAnn also made the best gravy and stuffing in the family, and holiday meals will never be quite the same.
She is survived by children, Tina Lance (James O'Connor), Matthew Lance (Erin Schlender), and Kevin Lance (Michelle); her siblings, Donna Foesch and Richard Schoepke (Beverly); her grandchildren, Marine Lance Corporal Justin O'Connor, Owen O'Connor, Callie O'Connor, Kimber Lance, Kamdyn Lance, and Connor Lance; the father of her children, Gary Lance; many fur-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, LeRoy Schoepke; as well as many beloved pets.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. On-line condolences may be sent to the Lance Family by going to www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic with special thanks to Dr. Dhimant Patel, Melissa Paasch, Jennifer Mahoney, Dr Mark Riedy, Dr Raul Mendoza, the nursing staff in the VLCC, Med Surg 1 and ICU 3, as well as the extensive care team at Aurora at Home. We are eternally grateful for your compassion during LuAnn's cancer care, and the kindness shown to our family as the hospital became our second home for the past 1.5 years.
In lieu of flowers, LuAnn has requested that a donation be made to the Aurora Health Care Foundation in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019