|
|
LuAnn M. Nelson
Ashwaubenon - LuAnn M. (Prokash) Nelson, 64, Green Bay, was called to heaven on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1954, to Robert and June Prokash. She grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and graduated from Assumption High School. She then attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, majoring in accounting. After graduation, she moved to Green Bay to begin a career as a CPA. She met Robert R. Nelson Jr., and after one date told her parents that she had met the man she was going to marry. On Nov. 26, 1977, they married.
In 1983, Bob and LuAnn started their own company, MECA of Green Bay, Inc., which was followed by the opening of Technology Machine in 1989. LuAnn managed the finances of both growing companies while cheering on hundreds of her kids' basketball, soccer, and football games and dance competitions. She loved music and the theater. She was also very involved with Nativity Parish in various roles, and in 2016 she accepted an accounting position with the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay.
LuAnn was welcomed into heaven by Bob, who has been waiting with a dozen red roses for 18 years. She was then enveloped in hugs by her parents. She will be missed on earth by her kids, Kristi, Kari, Ryan, Joe and Jen, her grandkids, Connor, Keira, Gavin and Liana, her sister Jackie Prokash, her brother Ken (Kristi) Prokash, her sister Holly (Dave) Pokrandt, her mother-in-law Dolores Nelson, her sister-in-law Delight Gelinas, her sister-in-law Mary (Lee) Sedlacek, her brother-in-law Rich Nelson, her brother-in-law Rod (Judy) Nelson, her nieces and nephews, extended family members and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4 p.m. then continue from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Visitation continues from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 2770 S. Oneida St. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 22, 2019