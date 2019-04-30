Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Lucas Hakkarinen


1996 - 2019
Lucas Hakkarinen Obituary
Lucas Hakkarinen

Green Bay - Lucas Hakkarinen, 22, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, April 26, 2019. Born on August 13, 1996, he is the son of Thomas Huron and Melissa Bartol. Lucas was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to play cribbage, casino, and listen to music. Lucas was very protective of his family and loved all the times he spent with his family. His infectious laugh and sarcasm will be deeply missed by his family.

Lucas is survived by his Mom and Dad, Thomas Huron and Melissa (Frank) Bartol Sr.; sisters, Sierra Hakkarinen, Paige Bartol, Ashley Johns, Brooke Bartol; brother, Frank Bartel, Jr.; grandparents, many cousins, nieces, nephew, relatives, and friends .

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Milton Hakkarinen, Jr.; Aunt, Molly Hakkarinen and great grandparents.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. Thursday, May 2, from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice, and the ninth floor nurses at St. Vincents.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
