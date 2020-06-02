Lucille "Lucy" Andrastek (nee Schultz)
Lucille "Lucy" Andrastek passed away peacefully with family by her side, on May 30, 2020, at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, WI. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Deacon Phillip Andrastek, Sr., parents John J. & Helen A. (Schermetzler) Schultz, and son-in-law William "Bill" Peters, Sr. She is survived by all 5 of her children: Sr. Mary Peters, ANG, of Green Bay, Phillip "Pheef," Jr. (Nancy) Andrastek of Manitowoc, John Andrastek (Joan Healy) of St. Paul, MN, Joe Andrastek of Manitowoc, and Peter (Krissy) Andrastek of Menomonee Falls. Beloved "Busia" to 18 grandchildren: William "BJ," Jr. (Sarah Jane) and Joey Peters; Katherine Andrastek, Emily (Shaun) Adams, and Melissa (Josh) Fassbender; Sam, Henry, Bridget, Alice, and Elizabeth Andrastek; Maya and Whitney Andrastek; John Paul, Joey, Maria, Lucy, Gabriel, Max, and Charlie Andrastek; 5 great-grandchildren: Aleda, William III "Billy," and Leslie Peters; Jordan Andrastek-Storms and Nora Adams; a brother-in-law: Ronald (Mary) Andrastek; and 2 nieces: Christine (Matt) Taylor and Cynthia Andrastek; as well as many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren, and close friends. Lucy was born in Manitowoc, WI, on May 5, 1937, an only child, and a life-time resident of Manitowoc. She attended St. Mary Catholic School, Manitowoc and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School, lettering in band and winning awards for her mastery of the trombone. In addition, Lucy completed post-secondary coursework in religious studies through Silver Lake College, Manitowoc.
Lucy was a life-long member of St. Mary- and later St. Francis of Assisi—Catholic Church, Manitowoc. While serving as a full-time stay-at home mom, something she greatly cherished, Lucy became an active steward in the Catholic Church, first as a religious ed. teacher, later serving as the 1st Religious Ed. Coordinator at St. Mary Catholic Church Manitowoc; and then served as Religious Ed. Coordinator at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Later, she was Special Education Religious Ed. Coordinator for the Manitowoc Area Catholic Parishes. Lucy was a faithful servant of the Catholic Church. She served as a Board Member of St. Mary Catholic School, was a member of the St. Mary Rosary Altar Society, served as its president, and often led rosary before Mass. For some years, Lucy led the St. Mary Youth Council, and led and sang in the St. Mary Youth Choir. She also volunteered as Girl Scout Troop Leader at St. Mary. Upon retirement from her religious work, and well into her 70s, Lucy was an English language learner paraprofessional at L.B. Clarke Middle School, Two Rivers Public School District, where she thoroughly enjoyed working with second-language students and referred to it as her second calling. Many of her former students would come up to Lucy in public, well after her retirement from L.B. Clarke, giving her hugs and offering thanks for her service.
Lucy loved music and loved singing. Besides playing trombone, Lucy was also an accomplished accordionist, and had perfect pitch as a vocalist. She would often lead impromptu sing-a-longs on the front porch of the Andrastek homestead at 1607 Hamilton Street, encouraging her children to harmonize in 3-part harmonies, with daughter Mary's guitar accompaniment. It was common to hear Lucy singing, humming, or whistling a tune throughout the house. Lucy loved Christmas music all year long, and enjoyed music ranging across many genres, from guitar Church music to American standards, and from polkas to pop music. It was always fun to share an oldie or a new song with her. Lucy loved her roles as wife, Mom, and Busia; she believed they were her most important roles in life. In addition, she strongly believed in the importance of building life-long, meaningful relationships with her family and friends. As a result, she became a trusted friend to many individuals, spanning all generations. Lucy was an expert in the long-lost art of letter writing and did her part to support the U.S. Postal Service. Lucy always made time to listen, play a card game, share and re-share old stories, usually with an abundance of laughter. She gave hugs selflessly, and loved unconditionally. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Due to the current situation with the pandemic, private family services were held and a public celebration of Lucy's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peter's Pantry, 843 S 21st St, Manitowoc, in her name.
Special thanks to the staff at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care over the past three months, to her son Joe Andrastek, and granddaughters Maya and Whitney Andrastek, for their loving care of our mother during the years she lived with them, and to those individuals who helped drive Lucy to and from various doctors' appointments, and provided medical care, during her final years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.