Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Isaar, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Isaar, WI
Lucille "Ceil" Boerst


1934 - 2020
Lucille "Ceil" Boerst Obituary
Lucille "Ceil" Boerst

Seymour - Lucille "Ceil" Boerst, age 85, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Shepherds Inn in Seymour.

She was born May 21,1934 in Outagamie County to Frank and Lillian (Platten) Wojciehowski. She married Harold Boerst on January 5, 1957 at St. Sebastian Parish in Isaar.

She retired in 1996 from Chilton Globe Toy Factory.

Lucille is survived by her children: Daniel (Ruth) Boerst, Donald Boerst, Linda (Robert) Peters, Barb (Bob) Olderman, Rose (Randy) Diederich, Tracy (Paul) Emenecker; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy Bishop and Betty (Elmer) Kraining; sister-in-law, Carol Wojciehowski; brother-in-law, David Tilleson. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 1990; an infant son, Dennis in 1962; granddaughter, Victoria; sister, Nancy Tilleson; brother, Bud Wojciehowski; and brother-in-law, Robert Bishop.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Isaar, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuzsak officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Hofa Park.

Online condolences may be expressed to Lucille's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to the staff at Unity Hospice, Shepherd's Inn, and Good Shepherd, Shepherd's Inn for all the wonderful care you gave to Ceil.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
