Lucille C. Brandl
Green Bay - Lucille C. Brandl, 90, Green Bay, passed away, early Saturday morning, Jan. 5, 2019, at a local assisted living facility.
Visitation at St. John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.) on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3pm until the time of the funeral. Memorial Mass 4:30pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at the church with Rev. John P. Bergstadt, officiating. Malcore (West) Funeral Home is serving the family.
Memorials may be directed to Unity Hospice in Lucille's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019