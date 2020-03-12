Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church
Lucille "Lu" Caldwell

Lucille "Lu" Caldwell Obituary
Lucille "Lu" Caldwell

Eagle River - Lucille B. "Lu" Caldwell, 92, reunited with her husband, David, in Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation will continue at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 6051 Noble St., Sobieski, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, with Rev. Antonio de los Santos officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
