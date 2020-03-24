|
|
Lucille Elizabeth Adriansen Britten
Green Bay - Lucille Elizabeth Adriansen Britten (97) of Green Bay, Wisconsin left this earth to be with the angels and saints in heaven in the early morning hours of Friday March 13, 2020, just a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Lucille was born April 2, 1922 in Green Bay to William & Alma (Kriescher) Adriansen, the oldest of seven children, and a graduate from St. Josephs Academy.
Lucille married Albert Britten in November 1956, and spent much of her life in Groom, Texas, raising her two sons on their family farm, while serving as a RN at the local hospital. Upon the passing of her husband Albert, Lucille returned to Green Bay, spending time with her sisters at family gatherings and volunteering at St John Homeless Shelter.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Albert and son Phillip; her sister Eunice Adriansen, her sister Rosie Vandenbush and her husband Ralph, her sister Doris Rommel and her husband Bill, her brother Bill Adriansen and his wife Becky. Lucille is survived by her son Ben Britten and his wife Patty, her grandchildren Brady Britten and Nikki Britten, her sister Ruth Adriansen, her brother Don Adriansen, and her brother Ron Adriansen and his wife Mary Agnes.
Plans for a memorial mass at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Green Bay, to be followed by a memorial mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and burial in Groom are pending and subject to COVID-19 protocols. The family request donations be made to St. Johns Homeless Shelter in Green Bay, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall Fund, the Groom Ambulance Fund, or .
Additional details and updates can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020