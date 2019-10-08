|
|
Lucille Goodchild
Pulaski - Lucille A. Goodchild, of Pulaski, WI, (formerly Wabeno) passed away on October 8, 2019, after fighting a long hard battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on June 25, 1939, to the late Bob and Lucille (Derbique) Baye. On January 11, 1958, Lucille married James Goodchild at Ss. Peter & Paul Parish. For 21 years, she worked for Diana Manufacturing. In 1990, Jim and Lu moved to Wabeno, WI, where she worked for Forest County Home Health Care until her retirement. Lu and Jim spent a lot of their time gardening at their home in Wabeno. She was a member of the Red Hatters, the Bridge Card Club where she hosted many meals for all of the ladies, and was an active member of her church, St. Ambrose. Lu and Jim's world revolved around their grandchildren and making many memories that will be cherished forever.
Lu is survived by her daughters: Connie (Bob) Tease of Pulaski, WI, and Jamie (Jonathan) Haymans of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Jacob (Bridgette) Tease, of Green Bay, WI, Peter Beth III, of Green Bay, WI, and Tanner (Mekayla) Greeley, of Savannah, GA; great grandchildren that she was never able to hold in her memory, and a brother Bill Baye of Green Bay, WI.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, James; a grandson, Joshua Tease; a sister Mary Everard, and a brother Bobby Baye.
Visitation for Lu will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 3pm-6pm at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel. A service will follow at 6pm. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Country Villa in Pulaski for the outstanding and loving care they gave to Lu over the years. A special thank you to Stephanie for letting Connie lean on you through the years. An additional thank you goes to Southern Care Hospice for their end of life care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019