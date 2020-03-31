Resources
Lucille (Heyrman) Kusch

Lucille (Heyrman) Kusch Obituary
Lucille (Heyrman) Kusch

SEYMOUR - Lucille M. (Heyrman) Kusch passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1924 in Bellevue, WI to Alphonse and Mary (Forst) Heyrman. Lucille graduated from Green Bay East High School and then married Peter Kusch in Green Bay on May 24, 1944 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. They were married for 51 years, up until Pete's preceding death.

Lucille worked in a large cheese factory during WWII, while Pete was a milk delivery driver, and later a carpenter. This allowed them to start building homes on lots located in the Town of Preble. Their children have many fond memories of growing up in houses that their parents built together.

She enjoyed playing Bridge through the years in organized Bridge clubs, and socializing with numerous friends and neighbors. Lucille and Pete thoroughly enjoyed attending polka dances through the years.

Lucille is survived by her children; Sharon (Wade) Galloway, David Kusch, Richard (Nancy) Kusch; brother Earl (Agnes) Heyrman; brother Lawrence Heyrman; sister Madeline Heyrman; and brother; Vernon (Cheryl) Heyrman. Also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; brother, Fabian Heyrman; sisters, Jeanette Heyrman, Rita Heyrman; and sister-in-law, Deloris "Dory" (Lawrence) Heyrman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
