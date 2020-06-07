Lucille Leanna
Denmark - Lucille M. Leanna, age 71, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
At the family's request, services are private. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting- a full obituary may be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.