Lucille Lenore (Firgens) Coppens
Oconto Falls, WI. - Lucille Lenore (Firgens) Coppens 90, passed away July 25, 2019 at St Clare Memorial Hospital with her loving family surrounding her. She was born October 19, 1928 in Oconto Falls to John and Anna Firgens. She spent her early years in a log cabin with no running water in Breed, WI with the later years in rural Oconto Falls, WI. She had one sister, Margaret and one brother, Rudolph. After graduating from Oconto Falls High School, Lucille worked at Scott Paper Mill in the office until her marriage.
Lucille married Norman Coppens September 16, 1950 at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Gillett, WI. She and Norman made their home on a farm in rural Oconto Falls and there she remained until her death. Norman preceded her in death along with 3 sons, David, James, Gerald and grandson, Kevin Zielinski.
While raising 12 children, 8 boys and 4 girls, she was a homemaker who was a great cook and also helped with the milking of the cows. Lucille always had a huge garden which allowed her to feed her large family.
Those left behind to celebrate her life are Daniel (Dawn), Debra (Hans Maass), Julie (Chris Harteau), Patti (Charlie Zielinski), Charles, Robert (Angela), Norman Jr., Todd (Tammy Liptak) and Peggy (Rob Collins) along with 3 generations of grandchildren.
Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church of Oconto Falls, Saturday Aug. 3, 2019 at 9am for visitation and 11am services. Lucille's internment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in her memory as her love of children was well known. Call Dan at 920-373-4495 for more information.
The Coppens family would like to thank the caring staff at St Clare Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospice in Oconto Falls. Their kindness and caring allowed our mother to take that last journey peacefully and with dignity.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 7, 2019