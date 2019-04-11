|
Lucille M. Liebergen
Dyckesville - Lucille M. Liebergen, 94, found peace, Monday morning, April 8, 2019, while at an assisted living facility in Dyckesville. Born Nov. 30, 1924 in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Antone and Anna (Ropson) Liebergen. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School and graduated from East High School, Class of 1942. Lucille worked at Hills Department Store, Craft Cheese, Shepherds Cheese and finally at Pauly Cheese until they closed. Lucille then retired in 1963. She loved making afghans and was a spiritually devoted woman who never missed mass. She was a life-time member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish.
Lucille is survived by two Godchildren, Jean Marie Guillaume Sears of Green Bay and David VandenHouten of Casco; and many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Anna; brother, Edmund "Eddie"; and sister, Alice Craanen.
Visitation at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 710 N. Baird Street, Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass, 10am Saturday at the church with Rev. Anthony V. Cirignani, OFM officiating. Burial in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lucille's family extends a thank you to Ida Mae DeBauche, the neighbors on Farlin Avenue, Unity Hospice for all their care, and to Fr. Tony for his wonderful friendship. A special thank you to her new, extended family at Autumn Fields, Dyckesville.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019