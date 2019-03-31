|
Lucille "Penny" Rondeau
Green Bay - Lucille "Penny" Marie Rondeau, 72, Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Menominee, Michigan, January 23, 1947, she was a 1965 graduate of Marinette High School. Penny is the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Lucille (Deau) Rondeau and worked for the Green Bay Public School District and Pauly Cheese. Penny loved camping, going fishing, softball, bowling, playing pinochle (cards), going to the casino, playing the polka cello and was a devout Packer fan. She thoroughly enjoyed feeding the wild birds and squirrels in her yard, spending time with her family and neighbors, and was always willing to lend a hand where needed.
After a short illness, Penny is at peace and looking forward to joining her best friend and confidante of over 40 years, Jean O'Leary, in eternal life.
She is survived by her sister in law, Viola Rondeau, nieces and nephews, Cyndy (Mike) Smith, Debbie (Jim) Felker, Cheri (Gerry) Brix, Chris Dion, Stacy (Adam) Zimmerman, Chris Pickl, Steve (Karan) Rondeau, and Leanne (Jodie) Cramer of the greater Green Bay area, Marinette and the State of Washington; great nieces and nephews, Brian and Kevin Smith, Tracy and Ryan Felker, Jared Brix, Ally and Dylan Zimmerman, Amanda Radle, Elizabeth Katers, Grant Rondeau, Linsday York, Haley LaSharr, and James and McKenzie Cramer; Sean O'Leary and her "adopted" family of Jean O'Leary; neighbors Bob, Jeff, Kay, Kenny and Carol; further survived by many relatives and friends.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Lucille (Deau) Rondeau; siblings, Helen "Bucky" Dion, Francis "Teenie" Rondeau and Patrick Rondeau; brother-in-law, Bob Dion; nephew, Jimmer Dion; and great niece, Jenny Dion.
Visitation at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Wednesday, April 3rd, from 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM, with Father Bob Kabat officiating. Simply Cremation is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name and may be forwarded to Simply Cremation c/o Penny Rondeau, 243 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303.
The family would like to extend a special thanks the staff of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital for their encouragement and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019