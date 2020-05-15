|
Lucretia (Paul) Luedeman
Green Bay - Lucretia (Paul) Luedeman, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born in Green Bay to Julius and Lillian (Antila) Paul and graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1951. Soon after graduation, she met and married Carl Luedeman.
Lucretia was famous for and enjoyed many years dipping chocolates at Kaap's Restaurant and Candy Shop on Washington Street in Green Bay. She loved spending time with her husband and daughter, traveling, casino trips, Sunday drives, and family outings at the beach.
Survivors include three sisters: Lauraine Van Gheem, De Pere; Laurinda (Tom) Baker, Florida; and Laurelyn (Robert) Heier, Green Bay; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; daughter, Susan; granddaughter, Kristen; sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Erv Eggert; sister, Lauretta Walton; brother-in-law, Merlin Van Gheem; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donald and Marion Luedeman, Norman and Doris Luedeman, Lyle and Marilyn Luedeman, and Elaine Gillett.
A private burial will take place on Tuesday at Fort Howard Memorial Park. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Lucretia Luedeman's Family and they will be forwarded on.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Alpha Senior Concepts and to hospice for their loving care. A very special thank you to Don Jorgensen for his caring support throughout Lou's illness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020