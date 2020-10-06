Lucy Nita (Laurent) Cooney
Green Bay - Lucy Nita (Laurent) Cooney, 95, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1925 in Green Bay to John and Mary (VanderVest) Laurent. Lucy was raised by her mother and stepfather, Albert Lonzo.
On March 10, 1945, Lucy married Robert Cooney at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Green Bay while he was home on leave from the Army. They were married for 24 years before Robert passed away in 1969.
Lucy then raised six children on her own, as well as being a foster parent to 64 children over a period of 16 years. After her fostering years, Lucy enjoyed doing ceramics and was an avid reader. She continued to give back to the community by making hundreds of loomed knitted hats, donating them to the seafarers, as well as to schools and local churches. Doing plastic canvas needlepoint kept her fingers nimble while helping a religious education program of a local church.
Lucy is survived by her six children, Julie Kunzer, Mary, Robert Jr (Nancy), Randy, Rick (Linda) and Steve (Debbie) Cooney. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ethel Phillips; brother-in-law, Dick Cooney; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr.; son-in-law, Earl and grandson, John Kunzer; daughter-in-law, Pam Cooney; three brothers and six sisters; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Out of concerns for COVID-19 safety, the family will gather privately for a funeral service. Burial will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Thank you to the staffs of Woodside Manor 2 and Unity Hospice for the care of Lucy.