Luke Linzmeier
Luxemburg - Luke E. Linzmeier, Denmark, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on January 28, 1938 in Luxemburg, Wisconsin, to the late Joseph E. and Esther L. (Dorner) Linzmeier. Luke graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1956 where he exceled in football, basketball, and baseball. On October 24, 1959 he married Germaine S. Kadletz at St. Joseph Church, Pilsen.
After high school he taught at St. Mary Catholic School in Luxemburg, followed by a 20-year career as a manager at Osco Drug. His most rewarding career was caring for the elderly for over 20 years as owner and operator of Linzmeier Assisted Living (Fairview and Oakwood) in Luxemburg.
In retirement, he loved spending time with his family including his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His other passions included spending time with friends, golfing, playing cards, going to the YMCA and working in his yard. Luke was a lifelong Packer fan and enjoyed watching all sports with a Heineken in hand.
Luke is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Germaine, four sons Greg (Connie), Brian (Heather), Steve (Jenny), and Kevin (Kristen), four grandchildren Erika (Matt) Knight, Justin (Kalla), Jordan, Mackenzie (Eric), seven great grandchildren Lauren, Wyatt, Quintin, Brooks, twins Malachi and Viola, and Colt. He is also survived by two brothers, Milo (Mary Ann) Linzmeier, Luxemburg; Dennis (Dolores) Linzmeier, Two Rivers; two sisters, Donna (Walter) Ferrier, Luxemburg; Terry (Gary) Theelke, Menomonie; brother in-law Allen (Jane) Kadletz and sister-in-law Joyce Beaudoin, all of Green Bay.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Edward Newmes, father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Clara Kadletz, sister Mary Jane (George) Brezinski, sister-in-law Dolores (Dan) Chervenka.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
The family of Luke Linzmeier would like to thank the Denmark first responders for their care and compassion.
A private funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, Denmark, WI, that may be viewed on Deacon David J. Scheuer facebook page, via livestream.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Linzmeier Family.
www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020