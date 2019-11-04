|
Lyle A. Krizenesky went to be with his Lord on Friday October 18, 2019.
Lyle was born to Eleanor Fogeltanz and John Krizenesky on February 14, 1934. On July 1, 1954 he married Arlis "Liz" Voigt. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Karla and Tonya. Lyle served in the United States Army for two years. He was a volunteer fireman for the Brillion Fire Department in Brillion for many years. He worked as a liquor salesman, tavern owner and later earned his 25 year service pin as a People Greeter at Walmart.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Katie Mueller and brothers-in-law: Roger Mueller, Robert Allenberg, William Struebing and Ed VanBoxtel.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlis; daughters: Tonya, Karla and husband, Elliot Saltzman; and his beloved granddoggies: Bindi, Bella, Brylee, Buddy, Baxter and Bentley of Grapevine; sisters: Diane Branson, Sue Van- Boxtel, Marlene VanBoxtel, Barbara and her husband, Richard Drnec; sisterin- law, Patti Allenberg; nieces and nephews: Traci and Tim Snodgrass, Cary Mueller and Amy Gust, Scott Struebing, Michelle and Kurt Leffler, Richie and Wendy Drnec, Matt and Cindy Drnec and Mark Drnec.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle, Texas with Father George.
Special Thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses at Baylor Scott and White and The Medical Lodge in Grapevine who cared for him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019