Lyle L. Basten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle L. Basten

Green Bay - Lyle L. Basten, 74, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020, at home with his family at his side. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Military Honors to follow. A full obituary will be posted on Monday. Please visit www.prokowall.com for further information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved