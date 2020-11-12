1/1
Lyle E. Bellin
Lyle E. Bellin

formerly St. Charles - Lyle E. Bellin, formerly of St. Charles, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL. He was born on April 9, 1943, in Casco, WI, the Son of Emery and Magdalen (nee Finendale) Bellin. Lyle was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he met his bride-to-be, Mary. Lyle was united in marriage to Mary H. Shaw on August 27, 1966, in Rosiere, WI.

Lyle was a devoted father and doting grandfather. Lyle retired from Ecolab after 30 years of employment. He was an avid golfer and card player and enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his family. He remained a dedicated Green Bay Packer fan, despite living in the Chicago area for over 40 years.

He is survived by two children Helene Bellin and Peter (Kelley) Bellin; grandson Xavier Bellin; and sisters Julie (Rick) Vandermause and Carolyn (Duane Brandt) Bellin.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary; and his sister Darlene (Wayne) Harmann.

A private family funeral service was held. A celebration of Lyle's life will be held once the social distancing guidelines have been eased due to COVID-19 and it becomes safe to have more personal interaction.

Memorial contributions may be directed to George and Margaret Shaw, Polly and Doc Hill Scholarship Fund in C/O the University of Wisconsin River Falls, 410 South Third Street River Falls, WI 45022.

For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles, IL 630-584-2000, www.mossfuneral.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
